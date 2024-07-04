Dinosaur Adventure Live announces show at Fife theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dinosaur Adventure Live is back touring across the UK in 2024 and is at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on August 11. Ticket details are available at onfife.com
The show features three new dinosaur additions and a brand new story which, the producers promise “will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the earth.”
Written by Mike Newman, the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island. When the island's ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the dinosaurs! Featuring two dinosaur expert rangers and a wacky scientist, a roaring raptor, two adorable baby dinosaurs, an astounding apatosaurus, a spectacular spinosaurus, a p-terriffic pterodactyl and of course a terrifying T-Rex, the show has educational and comic elements throughout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.