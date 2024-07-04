Dinosaur Adventure Live announces show at Fife theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new live show about dinosaurs is coming to a Fife theatre.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is back touring across the UK in 2024 and is at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on August 11. Ticket details are available at onfife.com

The show features three new dinosaur additions and a brand new story which, the producers promise “will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the earth.”

