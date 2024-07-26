Dolly does Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All of the Dolly Parton hits come to live in a brand-new stage musical prior to the West End and plays Edinburgh Playhouse this week.

So many of us can recall the songs of Dolly Parton making her such an iconic artist and star of Grand Old Opry and even Glastonbury for the Legends slot. Here You Come Again is a brand-new comedy musical and following a US regional tour is now touring the UK prior to a West End slot. It seems a great opportunity to see a show before the masses amid the hype and costs of a West End theatre.

Apart from my brief research I admittedly know very little about the show, or the actors. Tricia Paoluccio, playing the lead, was a Dolly Parton fanatic from a very early age and knew enough to be a creative writer for the show along with her husband Gabriel Barre. He was known for directing Amazing Grace on Broadway and after some grant funding was able to open the show in the US. So together with two-time Emmy winning writer Bruce Vilanch it was ready to go and for UK audiences they sent it to Jonathan Harvey who has written over 20 plays, and he was delighted to collaborate. His current show is the Pet Shop Boys revival Closer To Heaven and the new Royal Court Theatre Liverpool production of Sisters Of Mersey. His accurate observations of lockdown references like ‘sing Happy Birthday To You twice’ when washing your hands and a mention of Dundee in the story brings the fantasy closer to home.

The story then is what this lonely guy Kevin who lives with his parents in an attic (played brilliantly by Steven Webb), copes with lockdown during the pandemic. He idolises Dolly Parton who then appears to him like an angel and adviser. The story weaves around the Dolly Parton songbook leaving no stone unturned from Two Doors Down, Love Is Like A Butterfly, 9 To 5, Islands In the Stream, and of course Jolene. Her biggest grossing song I Will Always Love You is given prime billing and rightly so with a superlative performance from Tricia as Dolly. In fact, all the songs are authentic and faultless down to the mannerisms, costumes and spoken accent. This is an unparalleled showcase for her but that takes nothing away from the energetic, humourous charisma of Steven as Kevin who is on stage the whole time covering every inch of the stage. Supporting them are Aiden Cutler and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke in minor roles plus the four musicians who are ever present but change positions regularly without being in the way or at time seen at all.

Here You Come Again

The carefully crafted story owes much to Kevin (Steven Webb) who talks directly to the audience at times while Tricia as Dolly handles all the songs. In Joseph or Grease fashion they close with a megamix medley reprise which had the audience on their feet for a rousing finale in this surprise hit show.