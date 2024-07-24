Dolly Parton Here You Come Again review****:  joyful and uplifting - we’re all Dolly fans at heart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dolly Parton’s charm is legendary, but who knew it’d extend to a very British stage show set in the pandemic?

Here You Come Again is a joy to see - funny, engaging, and filled with superb performances on a set that is dazzling. It’s a musical that has more comedy than song, and a comedy play that builds its big numbers into a story that touches on big issues such as mental health, finding your way on life, and adapting to lockdown. Ticket info here.

And it works quite brilliantly with arguably the smallest cast you’ll see in any touring musical theatre. This is pretty much a two hander with glorious performances from Tricia Pauluccio and Steven Webb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It starts with Kevin - played by the former Inbetweeners and Miranda star - climbing through a window with stacks of loo roll; the first nod to how life changed for us all in 2020. He’s 40, newly single after his boyfriend dumped him, and his job as a waiter in a comedy club, where he yearns to perform, has been wrecked by furlough. Lonely and stuck in his teenage bedroom, still adorned by photos of his idol, he asks the question “what would Dolly do?” - and like all Fairy Godmothers, she arrives in a puff of smoke and glitter.

The cast of Here You Come Again

Suddenly we’re taken from Halifax to Dollywood as the story mixes Kevin’s struggles with Parton’s own story, and the songs are perfectly placed throughout.Pauluccio is fabulous as Dolly, capturing her sharp wit and self-assurance, and her vocals are simply superb. Everything about her performance is flawless, while Webb is a joy to watch - razor sharp comic timing and real warmth which saw the audience fully invested in his story.

They also spark off each other throughout, including all the songs you want to hear - Islands In The Stream, 9 to 5, and an unforgettable Jolene, to name but a few.

While they deserved all the plaudits there were excellent supporting roles from the band members - and understudies - Aidan Cutler and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke - who were placed around the set, stepping into scenes as required, and playing the role of Kevin’s parents, boyfriend and boss. They even bring on a cardboard cut out of Boris Johnson complete with party hat for a party reference that chimed with everyone - well, except the American woman behind me who asked “hey, is that Bruce Springsteen” I kid you not…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here You Go Again’s fresh approach to the jukebox music format was a refreshing change, and one which went down a treat with this press night audience, which donned its stetsons in honour of the queen of country. Turns out we are all Dolly fans after all.