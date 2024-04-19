Dreamcoat Stars: Keith Jack on the ‘Joseph’ factor that launched a career in music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a show that changed his life, and one that continues to figure prominently.

The singer, from Dalkeith, is touring with, and producing, Dreamcooat Stars which brings a quartet of singers from the stage show together for an evening of songs from the biggest musicals. It comes to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on May 10 and there are barely half a dozen seats left before the ‘house full’ signs go up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Keith’s first ever visit to the venue, and one he is looking forward to.

Dreamcoat Stars is set to play to a full house at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

“We are in Scotland for a week, and travelling round the country,” he said. “The tour has been fantastic. We started in March and go on until the end of May - 69 shows!”

The line up features four singers who have been part of the Lloyd Webber/Rice hit show - three Josephs and a Pharaoh - who bring the big songs from a host of musicals to life, including numbers from We Will Rock You, Hairspray, Les Miserables, and Abba, and, of course, Joseph.

But it is about more than just music.

“There are lots of audience pleasers, but the key is that the audience is very much part of it,” said Keith. “We tell them a bit about ourselves, our lives and how we are all connected through Joseph and what we have done since then. There are lots of four part harmonies too - it really is a fun musical night out. I never like shows where people just come on and sing and do nothing else. We want the audience to have fun - one of the guys tells dad jokes in real life so we include that and have some with it.”

Keith Jack admits 'Any Dream Will Do massively changed his life (Pic: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as performing, Keith is also producing the show - the latest addition to a career which has seen him feature in musicals, record albums and even immerse himself in the world of panto.

“It is very different to just performing,” he said. “I’m looking around making sure everything is good to go and thinking about all the things behind the scenes, but I love it - I get to do something I love.”

And it all comes back to Joseph where he finished runner-up to Lee Mead in the 2007.

“It massively changed my life,” he said. “I get t do what I love every day whereas, before Joseph, it was a hobby. I was so young when I did the TV show, and it was great fun. There was great buzz amongst all the guys - being so young I at back and enjoyed it all - and doing the live TV shows was a real buzz. Working with all the boys, maybe that’s where the idea for this first came from!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never stopped working since, and It has been wonderful creating this show with my friends. The tour has been fantastic, One wee girl came to see us when she was four and then five, and we had a guy in the audience who was 100 - it really cuts across all age groups.”