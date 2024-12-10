Dunfermline Alhambra's Jack and the Beanstalk is a big hit with audiences

Ian 'Sheepie' Smith and Gayle Telfer Stevens return to the Alhambra stage for this year's pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

The smiles on the faces of youngsters as they left the Alhambra Theatre on Saturday shows this year’s panto is another HUGE success.

It’s the reactions of the youngest audience members that are the scale on which all pantos should be judged and Jack and the Beanstalk is certainly proving a hit with them.

The Dunfermline venue’s offering this year has everything you’d expect from a traditional panto – goodies, baddies, singing, dancing and humour by the bucket load – and more.

Colourful costumes, slapstick comedy, puns, local references and double entendres, it’s all there and it adds to what is a great couple of hours of entertainment.

Gayle Telfer Stevens as Dame Trott throws herself at the Sheriff, played by Kevin McLeod.

Of course the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk is the basis of the show, however there’s more of a country feel to it than you may expect with Jack, his mum Dame Trott and brother Silly Billy living on a ranch in the Wild West.

The giant Tumbledore, who lives in a castle in the clouds, is eager to get his hands on the gold that lies beneath the Trott ranch and he’s sent his henchman Fleshcreep to get hold of the land in any way he can.

For him that means kidnapping Jack’s love interest Jolene and buying the Trott’s beloved cow Daisy who they try to sell in a bid to get money.

However, the beans Fleshcreep gives to Jack and Silly Billy in return for Daisy are not just any beans, and it’s thanks to them that Jack can reach the giant’s castle and save Jolene and Daisy.

Dame Trott gave the audience plenty of laughs.

From the moment he steps out onto the stage, Silly Billy, played by Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith, has the audience on his side – clearly evident by loud cheers and shouts of ‘yes’ from the audience as he asks ‘do you wanna be in my gang?’

Now in his fourth year at the Alhambra, he’s making himself at home and he has an incredible rapport with the audience.

With his cheeky banter and one-liners, his humour plays off perfectly with his on-stage mammy Dame Trott, played brilliantly by Gayle Telfer Stevens.

Best known for her role in River City, Gayle brings plenty of laughs through the Dame – and some wonderful costumes – while Louise Kempson’s Geordie Fairy Dolly adds plenty of sparkle and rhyming couplets to the tale.

Another one finding himself at home on the Alhambra stage is Mark Hayden as Fleshcreep. He’s back for a fifth year and the audience were more than happy to provide the jeers and boos which he seemed to thrive on.

Ross Dillon’s Jack is a loveable hero and his girlfriend Jolene, played by Rebecca Jamieson is the sweetest cowgirl. They look like the perfect couple.

Kevin McLeod in his role as the Sheriff provided some great slapstick moments that went down a storm.

A special mention must also go to the fantastic dancers – we loved the can can – and also to the members of the junior ensemble who all did a fantastic job in their numbers.

The effects used throughout the show added a little something extra to the production and helped the audience feel even more involved than they already were – we don’t want to say too much to ruin any surprise.

Once the day has been saved, it wouldn’t be panto if there wasn’t the obligatory shout outs – happy 50th birthday George and happy 30-something birthday Sarah – and the competition between each side of the auditorium

If you’re looking for an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled panto that the whole family will enjoy then Jack and the gang have got you covered.

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline runs until December 28. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com