Dunfermline dates for The Rocky Horror Show provide Larbert's Haley Flaherty with perfect chance to come home

For actor Haley Flaherty performing in the touring production of the Rocky Horror Show offers the perfect chance to come home next month.

The Falkirk-born performer, who these days lives in London, is excited to be playing Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre for a week long run of the cult musical next month.

Not only does Haley love performing in Scotland in general, but it’s a chance for her to return home to Larbert and see family and friends.

She said: “I love it whenever I see Dunfermline, Edinburgh or Glasgow or Inverness on our tour schedule. I always have a little smile to myself.

Haley Flaherty takes on the role of the seemingly innocent Janet in the touring production of The Rocky Horror Show. (Pic: David Freeman)

“Scottish audiences are always amazing aren’t they. They know how to have a good time.

“I’ve never played Dunfermline or the Alhambra before so I’m looking forward to it. My grandad is a Fifer he’s happy I’m going to go there.

“It’s great, I’ll get to stay with mum and dad and get to mix work with pleasure.”

Haley grew up in Larbert and is a former pupil of Ladeside Primary.

For Haley, bringing the tour to Dunfermline is a chance to come home. (Pic: contributed)

She learned to dance with Irene Langlands at Stenhouse School of Dance before she went to the Royal Ballet School in London when she was 11. She stayed there until she was 14, before attending The Dance School of Scotland at Knightswood in Glasgow for two years. It was then back south of the border to attend Laine Theatre Arts, from where she graduated in 2000.

When she was younger she was no stranger to the local stage as a member of Falkirk Children’s Theatre.

Since graduating, Haley has taken on a number of roles on stage including leads in Mamma Mia!, Chicago and Matilda. She also appeared in the film 28 Years Later.

And this is not her first time playing the seemingly innocent role of Janet in Richard O’Brien’s cult musical.

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget.

Speaking of Janet, Haley said: “As an actor she’s brilliant. She starts as one character and you go through a whole journey with her.

"She starts as half of a naive young couple who just got engaged and by the end she’s been on a crazy journey of discovery and you don’t know what she’s going to do next.

"She starts as a girl and ends as a woman. She’s a lovely character to play. It’s just a gift of a role.”

Haley said the show is fantastic to be a part of, with a soundtrack including the likes of ‘Sweet Transvestite’, ‘Dammit Janet’ and ‘Time Warp’.

She said: “I’m humming along to the whole show. The tunes are all bangers. Every one is an earworm. It’s a great, really simple, slightly weird, story at heart.

"It’s got really good songs from start to finish. The cast enjoys it as much as the audience. It’s a real gift of a show. I love it. Just come along and let your hair down."

The Rocky Horror Show has been captivating audiences around the world for more than five decades now and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be losing its appeal any time soon.

So what is it that makes it continue to attract the audiences?

Haley continued: “I think it seems to be more relevant these days than it’s ever been.

"It’s a place someone comes and feels safe. If you’re a bit different, no one is judged and they all have a great night.

"The themes have been so ahead of their time when it was written 50 years ago.

"Every new generation finds something new in the show they identify with.”

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, combining science fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation.

Haley said: “The fans are definitely as important as the people on the stage. Sometimes we don’t get any shout outs depending on the audience and if people have seen it before or not, but that’s quite refreshing. It’s just two hours of mad escapism.”

>>The Rocky Horror Show comes to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline from September 8 to 13. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com