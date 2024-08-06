For a man labelled rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest failure, John Otway has had more adventures than most.

The cult musician has performed over 5000 gigs, sold out the Albert Hall, saw one of his songs hailed as having the seventh greatest lyrics of all time in a BBC poll, and even made a movie on Netflix, all thanks to his boundless enthusiasm backed by a fanbase that gets on board with his ideas, no matter how daft, and helps make magic memories.

But even they have probably forgotten that Otway the musician was once Otway the actor who brought a play to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1984. Forty years on, and the all but forgotten Verbal Diary has been revived and is back in the capital.

The story of how the play came about - and its highly unlikely return - is one worth telling when you see who else was involved. In 1977, Otway had a big hit with Cor Baby That’s Really Free, but dreams of stardom weren’t going to plan, so he turned to the stage, despite zero acting experience. “Write a play for myself to star in and take it to the Fringe” - a classic Otway idea.

Tom Johnson has brought John Otway's play Verbal Diary back to the Fringe after 40 years (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A minor role in a production of George Orwell’s Down And Out In London And Paris led him to fellow cast member Paul Bradley, whose future roles would include Nigel Bates in Eastenders and Elliot Hope in Holby City. Bradley twisted the arm of the late Rik Mayall to invest as producer, and Edinburgh beckoned after a week-long run in Nottingham which Otway hailed as an artistic success and financial failure.

."I loved the idea that anyone with enough enthusiasm could find a stage and create something” he wrote. Otway also wanted a set that could be put up and taken down in 20 minutes and came up with the off-the-wall idea of seven-foot tall pop-up book for different scenes. It had to have everything from a bedroom to a pub bar, living room and a garden. It too has been revived 40 years on.

The play also features some of his own songs as it tells the story of a photo-journalist who logs his hopes and dreams in a daily diary which is then read by his flat-mates, including the girl he has a crush on.

Tom Johnson and Georgie Harriet-King, who plays Cheryl, are very engaging at the heart of this show. Bruce Murray plays the role of aspiring poet Tristram Debris, while Alex J. Carter has two roles as flatmate and editor of the local paper involved in a never fully explained feud with a councillor.

Otway fans will enjoy the references to the legend - the pub is called the Bunsen Burner, in honour of one of his classic songs - and there’s real vibe of The Young Ones at its heart, perhaps a nod to the memory of the mayhem that Mayall and his crew caused in that landmark series.

And it is down to Johnson that this revival ever happened.

“After Edinburgh and a few odd outings, I thought that was it for Verbal Diary,” Otway wrote. “I never thought for one moment I would meet someone as mad as me.”

After a meeting in a pub, Tom was given a free hand to do with it what he wanted. “I can’t wait to see how it has turned out,” said Otway. “I hope he and his cast have as much fun and success with it as we did all those years ago.”

And with the man himself in the capital for a one-off show, he will surely take a seat in the room within the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s building. Its motto, knowledge made useful, will probably inspire him to further adventures…

> Verbal Diary is at Greenside @ George Street until August 17 (6:25pm) John Otway is at the Voodoo Rooms as part of the Free Fringe on August 12 (7:00pm)