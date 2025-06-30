Edinburgh Fringe: Fife musicians and actors set for Edinburgh’s arts festival
Fife Opera return with Scenes from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro at Edinburgh new Town Church on August 2 while St Leonard’s Players (SLP) with students from St Andrews host a musical comedy Eight Storeys Of Love and Heartbreak, August 11-16 at The Space @Venue 45 with music inspired by The Beautiful South.
Andy Chung brings his popular brand of folk music with Andy Chung Live in the Captain’s Bar August 4-6, 11-13, 18-20 and 21st.
Glenrothes based Bruce Davies celebrates his 40 years in music with his show Hand Picked with pop and folk classics plus his own at Valvona & Crola, August 4, 13, 15 and 23. Former Viewforth High School English teacher and founder of the Bowhill Players, William Hershaw, is joined by his son David for an hour of contemporary Scots folk music at the Ukrainian Community Centre (Main Room), for one show only on August 16.
Writer Bee Parkinson Cameron is cast in the Liz Lochhead play Dracula at The Royal Scots Club (Hepburn Suite), August 18-23 and Markinch based singer Susan Broadfoot joins the cast of the epic Celtic musical Edinburgh Days, various dates from August 1-24 at St Bride’s Community Centre and guitarist Willie Logan features in Dystopia: the Rock Opera at Braw Venues George Street,August 1-16.
Inverkeithing Community Big Band celebrate ten years at Fringe with their blend of jazz and swing numbers at their annual concert at Edinburgh New Town Church (Church) on August 3 and the finest of soul and funk music can be heard in The Jazz Bar Chambers Street with the exciting new line up of Lights Out By Nine for just two shows this year on August 1 and 2.
