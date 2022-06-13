Edinburgh Fringe: Looking forward to Being Frank About Sinatra

So, hats off to The Space at Surgeons Hall which last year built a huge marquee in Hill Street so some kind of programme went on and it did really well selling out on some days.

The rooftop car park at Castle Street did well too and sold out its run of Sunshine On Leith but while the stage was covered the audiences were not!

Already there are 3000 shows booked in for Fringe 2022 and The Space celebrate its 25th anniversary with more theatres and a variety of shows.

Tony Delicata on stage with La Dolce Vita swing collective (Pic: John Murray)

Paradise Green has a great wee set of venues and was where I saw the last Fringe shows from the late Denis Alexander.

It was in Paradise in the Vaults with a cavern type stage and cosy atmosphere with just 42 seats.

For the last Fringe I saw the Atina Arts production of Being Frank About Sinatra written and performed by Tony Delicata.

Tony Delicata (Pic: John Murray)

The documentary type presentation has visuals, narration and the most popular songs Sinatra ever did in just under an hour. He doesn’t hold back either talking about the controversies, the Mafia, mobsters and his many lovers along the way.

Running August 15-28 at 7:35 the venue is in Merchant Street.

Tony was in town last weekend with his band La Dolce Vita Swing Collective closing the Adam Smith Festival 2022.

We were treated to the Rat Pack hits and more like Volare, New York New York and You Make Me Feel So Young.