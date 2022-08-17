Edinburgh Fringe: Tribute shows to a host of music legends

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a huge return in all sectors the musical acts and in particular tribute show have never been so popular.

Here you can hear the songbook and in many ways their story all condensed to within an hour and at a fraction of the price of normal theatre shows.

In fact, many companies have been made aware of ticket prices and booking fees to the degree that many have adopted a £7 - £9 ticket price and several have joined the Free Fringe where donations are welcomed at the end of the show.

Reine Beaue Anderson Dudley (Amy Winehouse, Carpenters, California Dreams)

Pete Storm and Pete Sinclair are great impressionists and as Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin have a swinging songbook to explore at Frankenstein Pub (till August 29) and they also run a Johnny Cash & Neil Diamond lunchtime show as well.

Neil Diamond The Story Where It Began (until 27th) with Elsa Jean McTaggart is a good alternative where she also returns with Eva Cassidy: The Story (Aug 22, 24, 26).

Her venue also hosts The Carole King & James Taylor Story, The Tina Turner Story, The Music of Amy Winehouse, The Fleetwood Mac Story, The Aretha Franklin Story, The Dolly Parton Story, The Paul Simon Story and The Carpenters Songbook (until 28th).

Queen Killers have the We Will Rock You Tribute Show (24th) at the Merchants Hall and Honza Kourimsky has the Music of Eric Clapton in the Jazz Bar (Aug 19, 22, 23).