Edinburgh Fringe: Tribute shows to a host of music legends
Week two at the Edinburgh Fringe and lots more to see as some companies join in for just the last fortnight.
With a huge return in all sectors the musical acts and in particular tribute show have never been so popular.
Here you can hear the songbook and in many ways their story all condensed to within an hour and at a fraction of the price of normal theatre shows.
In fact, many companies have been made aware of ticket prices and booking fees to the degree that many have adopted a £7 - £9 ticket price and several have joined the Free Fringe where donations are welcomed at the end of the show.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh Fringe: Fife theatre group takes the famous Kelty Clippie back to Fringe
-
2
Join author Ian Rankin and artist Jack Vettriano for an evening of conversation in Kirkcaldy
-
3
In Pictures: The P1 classes from 2011
-
4
Masters champions - how many non-US winners do you remember?
-
5
In Pictures: Rare photos of great Kirkcaldy gigs from 1960s and 70s are found
Read More
Pete Storm and Pete Sinclair are great impressionists and as Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin have a swinging songbook to explore at Frankenstein Pub (till August 29) and they also run a Johnny Cash & Neil Diamond lunchtime show as well.
Neil Diamond The Story Where It Began (until 27th) with Elsa Jean McTaggart is a good alternative where she also returns with Eva Cassidy: The Story (Aug 22, 24, 26).
Her venue also hosts The Carole King & James Taylor Story, The Tina Turner Story, The Music of Amy Winehouse, The Fleetwood Mac Story, The Aretha Franklin Story, The Dolly Parton Story, The Paul Simon Story and The Carpenters Songbook (until 28th).
Queen Killers have the We Will Rock You Tribute Show (24th) at the Merchants Hall and Honza Kourimsky has the Music of Eric Clapton in the Jazz Bar (Aug 19, 22, 23).
The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band play Merchants Hall (Aug 20, 22, 25) and the hot ticket of Simon & Garfunkel Through The Years are back at TheSpace (until 27th) where you can also hear Songs Of Dylan and Lennon from Brothers Broke (until 20th) or Tom Waits For No Man (Aug 25-27).