It’s three years since I last saw it at the Playhouse, and this touring version felt much sharper and slicker and with stronger performances which brought the key characters to life.

The set may have remained much the same - a backdrop of giant jigsaw pieces making up a map of New York - but the whole show zinged along.

Paul O’Grady was perfect for the role of Miss Hannigan, the sharp-tongued orphanage owner with a disdain for her young charges, in particular young Annie who has her heart set on being reunited with her parents. He thoroughly deserved his standing ovation.

Paul O'Grady in Annie, currently at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh

And he was surrounded by an excellent cast, in particular the youngsters who danced, sang and acted their socks off from start to finish to bring this timeless story to life once more. Their energy really helped to drive this show along.

It may be set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, but Annie is a musical filled with love and life as the youngster is taken in by billionaire Daddy Warbucks at Christmas; understudy David Burrows giving the mega-rich man a warmth and empathy.

The songs you know off by heart are all delivered with punch, and the choreography is sharp and slick. This is a show that knows exactly what it wants to deliver - and does so with consummate ease.

The sun always comes up tomorrow in Annie.

In this show, it shines brightly from start to finish. Go see.