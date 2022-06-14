Enjoy a little light music with Fife Opera

The cast of Fife Opera's last full production of La Traviata in October 2019. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

The company’s members will perform ‘A Little Light Music’ at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Friday, July 1.

The concert is themed around lighter style opera and operetta and musical theatre featuring a real mixture of styles from Strauss, Gilbert and Sullivan and Lloyd Webber.

A spokesperson for Fife Opera said: “It will be an event containing a few surprises and laughs – just right for a summer’s evening.

“We hope that there is something for everyone.”

The latest concert, which starts at 7.30pm, follows on from Fife Opera’s performances of ‘Lakme in Concert’ in the Kirk Wynd venue in March.

In recent years, the company’s ability to perform to audiences have been limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic and members are delighted to be back on stage again.