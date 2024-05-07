Eurovision fans receive call from Adam Smith Theatre for special celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Malmö Arena in Sweden. And for those looking to celebrate the famous singing competition, the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy will hold a special event in the newly renovated Beveridge Suite.

Tickets are priced at £25 and can be purchased at: https://www.onfife.com/event/eurovision-party-2024-aj34/

Kicking off at 6.30pm on Saturday, May 11 the bash will have Eurovision themed activities on offer including a chance to test your knowledge of the competition with a quiz, starting at 7pm, with prizes for the winners.

This year's event will be screened at the Adam Smith Theatre and will see Olly Alexander represent the United Kingdom. (Pic: Submitted)

There will also be a chance to win again for those who go all out with their attire, the Best Dressed will win a bottle of prosecco.

Eurovision-themed refreshments will also be on offer, with either a glass of Dizzy cocktail or the non-alcoholic Nil-Points. And you can feast on a Swedish style Smorgasbord buffet, featuring a selection of breads, cheeses, fish, meats, salads, and hot options.

At 8pm attention will turn to the main event. Tune in to the live stream of the Eurovision Song Contest and join in the excitement until midnight.

This year’s competition will see singer and actor Olly Alexander represent the United Kingdom. He will perform Dizzy and will be hoping to place higher than last year’s entrant Molly Mae who placed 24th out of 25.