Fascinating Aida announce Fife show as part of 40th anniversary tour

Legendary British comedy singing group Fascinating Aida are coming to Fife for a live show as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read

They are at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on March 15, 2024, but tickets are on sale now.

The trio are billed as “the country’s sassiest musical cabaret trio” and their sharp wit has entertained audiences across the decades. This marks a rare chance to see them live in the Kingdom. Uniquely charming, with diamond-sharp satire, filthy, hilarious, belligerent, political, poignant and outrageous, they remain mistresses of their craft.

Tickets are on sale from the theatre’s box office in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline, and also via Ticketmaster.

The poster promoting the group's landmark anniversary tourThe poster promoting the group's landmark anniversary tour
