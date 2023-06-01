They are at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on March 15, 2024, but tickets are on sale now.

The trio are billed as “the country’s sassiest musical cabaret trio” and their sharp wit has entertained audiences across the decades. This marks a rare chance to see them live in the Kingdom. Uniquely charming, with diamond-sharp satire, filthy, hilarious, belligerent, political, poignant and outrageous, they remain mistresses of their craft.