The McDougalls: Magic Castle hits the stage of the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Saturday, December 17 with two afternoon shows.

The popular children’s theatre company are back with a new seasonal stage show for all the family. Join Max and Auntie Aggie on a holiday to the Magic Castle – a spellbinding school for trainee wizards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are potions to perfect, broomsticks to battle and spells to solve! But what lurks deep in the dungeon…?

The McDougalls: Magic Castle hits the stage of the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline

Auntie Aggie said: “The last time we performed at the Carnegie Hall was back in 2019, and we can’t wait to visit again this year.”

The show is packed with singalong songs such as If You’re Happy and You Know It, Incy Wincy Spider and Jingle Bells. Children are encouraged to come dressed as a wizard, dragon or fairy for a cracking winter show.

Advertisement Hide Ad