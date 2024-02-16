Fife actor joins cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong as tour comes to Playhouse Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clark Devlin will be on stage for the hit show which is packed with highly physical comedy, finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick - all delivered with split-second timing.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is at the Playhouse from Tuesday, February 27 until Saturday, March 2 before transferring to Glasgow and then continuing its tour south of the border. Tickets here .

The show tells the story of the Cornley Drama Society on stage and battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale.

Clark Devlin heads back to Scotland with the hit show Pete Pan Goes wrong (Pic: Pamela Raith)