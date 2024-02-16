Fife actor joins cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong as tour comes to Playhouse Theatre
Clark Devlin will be on stage for the hit show which is packed with highly physical comedy, finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick - all delivered with split-second timing.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong is at the Playhouse from Tuesday, February 27 until Saturday, March 2 before transferring to Glasgow and then continuing its tour south of the border. Tickets here .
The show tells the story of the Cornley Drama Society on stage and battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale.
Clark was born in Dunfermline and grew up in Kincardine. Now London-based, his acting resume includes Horrid Henry: Live And Horrid, George's Marvellous Medicine and Seussical The Musical. He also starred as the titular character in two seasons of smash hit animation series 'Digby Dragon' for Blue Zoo and Nick Jnr, and can also be heard in DreamWorks animation 'Rhyme Time Town' as Indigo the Unicorn (Netflix).