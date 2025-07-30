Fife actors return to Edinburgh Fringe with five-star version of The Steamie

Three Fife actors are set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with their hit version of The Steamie.

Stage Door’s production earned two five-star reviews last year, and takes to the stage at the Guilded Balloon Patter House (Venue 24) on Chambers Street at 12 noon until August 24.

The cast includes Cora Todd who emerged from Aberdour Youth Theatre, Nicki Mitchell from Dunfermline and Alexander Artis from Charlestown in west Fife.

They are joined by Edinburgh-based performers Julie Coomb and Jorgey Scott-Learmonth as they once again bring Tony Roper’s beloved Scottish classic to life.

The cast of The Steamie heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Pic: Submitted)

It tells the story of four working-class women - their lives, husbands, technology and the approaching New Year and is set in Glasgow in the 1950s.

Cora previously attended and later became one of the directors for Aberdour Youth Theatre. Her experience there was the catalyst that sparked her passion for the stage. Since then, she has completed courses in music, sound production and is going into her final year at Queen Margaret University studying acting and performance.

She is a strong advocate for theatre for social change, and in 2019, created and performed her solo show, "Object of Desire", for the Fringe which was set in the 1950s and exploring domestic violence. She also runs her own face painting and children's entertainment business, Fun-Ta-See Faces.

Tickets for are on sale online at the EdFringe website or through the Guilded Balloon box office on 0131 622 6552