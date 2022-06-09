Fife am dram society are on the move

Rehearsals for The Addams Family are underway. Pic: flaneurphotographic

The move comes as the Adam Smith Theatre remains closed for refurbishment.

Instead of performing on the usual stage of the Bennochy Road theatre, KAOS members will this year head to the Lochgelly Centre in November for their latest production – musical comedy The Addams Family.

Rehearsals are well underway for what promises to be another great show from the KAOS company.

They hope that the local audience will follow them as they venture along the road.

The Addams Family follows on from the hugely successful All Together Now which was staged by the company in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk in 2021 as Covid restrictions were beginning to ease.