Fife am-drama group takes on Tony Award winning musical the audience can join in

As the Old Kirk Players celebrate their success at Lang Toun Fest and Buckhynd Players prepare a crowdfunder to purchase and develop the once glorious Buckhaven Theatre, amateur drama and musicals are alive and well all over Fife.

Playing tonight (Thursday) Auchtermuchty Theatre Group (ATG) takes on the Tony Award winning comedy musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Produced by Steph and Lizzy Gerrie, this ambitious production runs until Saturday with matinee and evening performances at Auchtermuchty Church Hall. Not a well-known musical in the UK but huge across Europe and the US, Lizzy told us she learned about it while studying technical theatre and production arts at Fife College Kirkcaldy.

The theatre group began in 1979 when the late Ruth Marshall entered a 30-minute panto into the SWRI Scottish Drama competition which they won and thought the local community should see it.

This developed in 1984 when a formal group began and produced shows ever since, their most successful being Sunshine On Leith. Their home venue was the Victoria Hall in ‘Muchty but as this is currently not in use they moved to Strathmiglo Village Hall and now the Church Hall in the ATG hometown.

Auchtermuchty Theatre Group in rehearsal for the Tony Award winning comedy musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

It took some conversion though turning the stage position, building wings on the extended stage out to the kitchen thanks to the help of Lizzy’s dad who is a trade joiner. They have had to build lighting rigs with LED lighting, and they have hired a follow spot for these shows. They will return to Strathmiglo Hall though for Panto 2025, which has a larger capacity. Auditions for this show were in March, cast in April and rehearsals twice a week since.

The story surrounds six misfit kids played by adults who try to win their spelling bee in order to reach the final in Washington DC. Some audience members too can join in the spelling bee. Tickets for this fun show from the ATG website.