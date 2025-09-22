Fife dates for comedian and 'Strictly' winner Chris McCausland

Chris McCausland plays the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline this week.

Comedian and ‘Strictly’ winner Chris McCausland is coming to Fife this week for two shows in Dunfermline.

He brings his latest tour, Yonks, to the town’s Alhambra Theatre on Wednesday, September 24 and Friday, September 26.

This time last year, Chris was embarking on his ‘Strictly’ journey enthralling audiences with his new found dance skills alongside pro dancer Diane Buswell.

The comedian, who is blind having lost his site gradually due to a condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa, wowed audiences with his performances in the popular BBC show and went on to lift the glitterball trophy.

Now he’s back on stage with his live stand-up show.

Known for his unique perspective and sharp wit, McCausland is a regular on popular TV shows such as Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg and Would I Lie to You?. His hilarious and insightful comedy has captivated audiences across the UK.

For more information and tickets visit www.alhambradunfermline.com