Entertainer John Barrowman is bringing his new show to Fife - and you could join him on stage to sing a song.

The star of TV and stage makes a welcome return to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Saturday, December 13, as part of his extensive ‘Camp As Christmas’ UK tour, and it will feature entrants from a nationwide talent search.

Barrowman is inviting fans to warm up their vocal cords and channel their festive spirit for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The nationwide search, titled Sing With Barrowman, invites aspiring singers to submit a video of themselves performing a Christmas song of their choice, and selected participants will join him for a special on-stage performance in Fife.

How to enter:

You could join John Barrowman on stage at Rothes Halls (Pic: Robin Savage)

Record a short video of yourself singing a song of your choice, and post it on your social media platforms and tag @JohnScotBarrowman, @mkentertainmentuk and @onfife - don’t forget to also use the hashtag #SingWithBarrowman

If you are not on social media, you can send your video to: [email protected] with ‘Sing with Barrowman’ as your subject line, and include your nearest tour venue. The deadline for entries is September 30.

John said: “I can’t wait to see what festive magic you all bring to the stage. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love singing in the shower, this is your moment to shine. Let’s make this the campest Christmas yet!”

If you are selected and are under 16, you will be required to have a responsible adult with you.