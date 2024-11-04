Fife Opera: Kirkcaldy company returns to stage with Strauss’ Die Fledermaus

Fife Opera returns to the stage of the Adam Smith Theatre this week with its first production Die Fledermaus in almost 30 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The curtain goes up on Johann Strauss’ popular operetta on Friday, November 8 and Saturday ninth. Tickets are available from the theatre box office, [email protected]. or onfife.com

The company was founded in 1975 with the impetus being provided by Kirsty Adam, who was then keen to draw together a number of opera enthusiasts and singers from across the county. It has performed annually at the Adam Smith as well as appearing at Stirling Castle, Falkland Palace and Culross Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It last performed Die Fledermaus in 1996, and hopes this production will chime with a new generation of music lovers.

Fife Opera in rehearsal for Die Fledermaus (Pic: Fife Opera)

The cast includes a mix of local singers and those studying singing professionally at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow, and it marks the debut of musical director, Derek Clark, who is conducting his first stage show with the company. Until last year, he was head of music at Scottish Opera, Die Fledermaus also marks the return of Eleanor Felton as production director after her successful debut in 2023.

Rosemary Nairne is assistant musical director, She is also one of the longest serving members in the company and a former leading lady.

She said “Like almost all arts companies amateur and professional, local and national, Fife Opera has found life tougher in today’s world. This is a shame because Fife Opera has been performing in the Adam Smith Theatre for approaching 50 years and has always striven to maintain the highest standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our singers have gone on to professional careers, while for others taking part in a show with one of the many talented amateur companies in Fife has brought great enjoyment. Die Fledermaus is a light, comic show and with the bubbly waltz music of Johann Strauss, it should appeal to everyone. The cast has worked very hard to bring this show to the stage and Eleanor has woven her magic to provide lots of comedy.”

Fife Opera was the first to return to the stage at the Adam Smith after its three-year closure for a major refurbishment - last year it showcased one act operas Gianni Schicchi by Puccini and Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni.

Now it turns its attention to Die Fledermaus - the bat - which is a humorous story of revenge for Dr Falke, who was left hanging from a tree after attending a fancy dress party, by his friend/nephew, Gabriel.

Dr Falke persuades various characters including Gabriel himself, Gabriel’s wife, their maid and the Prison Governor to attend a fancy dress party. None of them know the other is there and Gabriel falls into one trap after another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are performances of Die Fledermaus at the Bennochy Road theatre, on Friday evening at 7:15pm and on Saturday afternoon at 2:15pm.

With a golden jubilee on the horizon, the company is keen to welcome old an new faces alike to its two performances.