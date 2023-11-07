Fife Opera members return to Kirkcaldy theatre with two one-act operas this week
After a break from performing at the Kirkcaldy theatre due its closure for refurbishment, the cast will be back at ‘home’ for Friday and Saturday’s performances.
Fife Opera will be performing the one act operas Gianni Schicchi by Puccini and Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni at the Bennochy Road venue.
Members are excited to be back at the theatre and hope audiences will enjoy these two very different productions.
The highly comic Gianni Schicchi tells the story of an upper class family who persuade a local to impersonate their uncle in order to change his Will in their own favour, while the more serious Cavalleria Rusticana is a tale of unrequited love, abandonment and betrayal in the context of Easter Sunday.
With the productions largely double cast there’s (almost) a different cast each night giving more members the chance to take on the principal roles.
Tickets for the performances – on Friday, November 10 at 7.15pm and Saturday, November 11 at 4pm – are available from the theatre’s box office or by emailing [email protected]