Fife Opera members return to Kirkcaldy theatre with two one-act operas this week

There’s not long to wait now for members of Fife Opera as they return to the Adam Smith stage this week with their latest productions.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:52 GMT
Fife Opera return to the Adam Smith Theatre with their latest productions this week. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)Fife Opera return to the Adam Smith Theatre with their latest productions this week. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)
Fife Opera return to the Adam Smith Theatre with their latest productions this week. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

After a break from performing at the Kirkcaldy theatre due its closure for refurbishment, the cast will be back at ‘home’ for Friday and Saturday’s performances.

Fife Opera will be performing the one act operas Gianni Schicchi by Puccini and Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni at the Bennochy Road venue.

Members are excited to be back at the theatre and hope audiences will enjoy these two very different productions.

The cast are performing two one-act operas during their performances on Friday and Saturday. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)The cast are performing two one-act operas during their performances on Friday and Saturday. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)
The cast are performing two one-act operas during their performances on Friday and Saturday. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

The highly comic Gianni Schicchi tells the story of an upper class family who persuade a local to impersonate their uncle in order to change his Will in their own favour, while the more serious Cavalleria Rusticana is a tale of unrequited love, abandonment and betrayal in the context of Easter Sunday.

With the productions largely double cast there’s (almost) a different cast each night giving more members the chance to take on the principal roles.

Tickets for the performances – on Friday, November 10 at 7.15pm and Saturday, November 11 at 4pm – are available from the theatre’s box office or by emailing [email protected]

