Fife Opera plans Come and Sing event this summer
Local theatre company Fife Opera is excited to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the relaunch of live singing with a special venture this summer.
The company will come together in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk on August 27 and 28 for the ‘Come and Sing Opera Choruses’ event.
Practices will take place on August 18, 21, 22 and 25.
The event is open to all who are interested with there being no auditions and no prior requirement to read music – anyone is free to come all.
The music encompasses three centuries of opera with many favourites such as Carmen and Madam Butterfly.
Participants are also invited to join the online rehearsals if desired, but there is no requirement to join at this stage.
Anyone interested is asked to email [email protected] for further details.
Despite being unable to perform in-person together, members of Fife Opera have been singing together online and their virtual Sing into Spring concert proved a success in March.