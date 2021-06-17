Fife Opera plans Come and Sing event this summer

The cast of Fife Opera's last production of La Traviata in October 2019. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

The company will come together in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk on August 27 and 28 for the ‘Come and Sing Opera Choruses’ event.

Practices will take place on August 18, 21, 22 and 25.

The event is open to all who are interested with there being no auditions and no prior requirement to read music – anyone is free to come all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music encompasses three centuries of opera with many favourites such as Carmen and Madam Butterfly.

Participants are also invited to join the online rehearsals if desired, but there is no requirement to join at this stage.

Anyone interested is asked to email [email protected] for further details.