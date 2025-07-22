Fife Opera set for Aberdour, Falkland and Edinburgh dates

Fife Opera will perform in Aberdour next week. (Pic: contributed)

Fife Opera are heading to Aberdour next week – in one of three ‘touring’ performances.

The company will perform The Marriage of Figaro by Mozart in a new production by Rosemary Nairne as part of the Aberdour Festival on Thursday, July 31.

The famous opera contains the sumptuous Letter duet made famous in the film The Shawshank Redemption.

In this version, the opera has been abridged but it contains all the major scenes linked by dialogue.

The company have been busy rehearsing for their latest production, The Marriage of Figaro by Mozart. (Pic: contributed)

Set during one day in the 1930s, this production tells the story of how a lecherous bully Count gets his comeuppance when his wife and servants plot to stop him harassing Susanna, a pretty servant girl who is just about to marry Figaro, another servant. Figaro is also vigorously claimed by Marchellina, to whom he is in debt.

The principal singers in this latest production are all aspiring young singers at the beginning of their careers, but they display amazing energy and professionalism.

They are directed by Derek Clark who is newly retired from Scottish Opera and who is conducting and playing Continuo in the performances alongside a small string orchestra.

The company – which includes graduates from the Royal Scottish Conservatoire – will perform in St Fillans Church Hall, Aberdour on July 31 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available through ticketsource.co.uk/fifeopera or by calling 01592 596904. Alternatively you could take a chance at the door.

The company’s other ‘touring’ dates are in Falkland Church on July 29 at 7.30pm and in Newtown Church, Edinburgh on August 2 at 7.30pm.