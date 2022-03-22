Fife Opera set to entertain audiences again

The cast of Fife Opera's last production of La Traviata in October 2019. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

The theatre company will be performing Lakme in Concert at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy with performances tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday.

And they are excited to get back to entertaining their audiences following the forced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has been fortunate to attract talented singers from across the world, including tenor Sebastian Penalver from Venezuela and Tiziano Martini (Frederick) from Switzerland, to perform alongside homegrown talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s offering from the company is mainly dual cast and among those singing are some who have been nurtured by Fife Opera including Laura Curren singing Lakme; Natalie Cassells singing Ellen and Amy Wallace, one of the Ms Bentines.

New voices to Fife opera this year include Zara Wardrope from Ayrshire who works in Fife, and Cameron Mitchell from Cumbria who is earning a reputation as a young up and coming tenor.

Cameron is performing both nights as tenor lead, Gerald.

The company is also welcoming back many others who have made a great impression in the past such as Jasmine Munns (Lakme), Ivor Klayman, Jonathon Sedgwick and Ian Black.

Set in India, Lakme is a tale of love and honour betrayal based on a novel by Loti.

The opera was made very popular because of its flower duet and Bell song, which are definite highlights.

Both performances will be with a full orchestra, conducted by Alistair Digges.

George Nairne will narrate the story of the opera, which was written by Delibes and first performed in Paris in 1883.

Tickets are available for both performances – Friday at 7.15pm and Saturday at 2.15pm – from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fife-opera or by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07701027580.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.