Fife Opera to return to stage this spring

The cast of Fife Opera's last production of La Traviata in October 2019. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

After rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant saw the theatre company’s Christmas concert cancelled last month, they are now looking towards their next performances in March.

Plans for their production of Lakme have been changed due to the ongoing uncertainties of the pandemic, and it will now be sung in concert form with an orchestra at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy on March 25 and 26.

A spokesperson for Fife Opera said: “We think this will be a fabulous concert and has the advantage of being able to focus on the music and incredible performance of the singers and orchestra.

"The Flower Duet (British Airways advert) and the Bell song being two highlights.”

Tickets for the concerts are available by emailing [email protected]

The group are still recruiting chorus members. They rehearse on Wednesday evenings in the Old Kirk. For more information email [email protected]

