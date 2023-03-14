Fife panto star shortlisted for UK award to be announced in London’s West End

Kevin McLeod, who played the Professor in Beauty and the Beast at the Alhambra Theatre, has been nominated for ‘Best Supporting Artist’ in the Great British Pantomime Awards 2023.

The winners will be revealed at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End on April 11.

Kevin, well known to young theatre audiences as part of Funbox, was one of the stars of the Alhambra’s festive show which was produced in house - and now goes head to head with panto stars from theatres and venues across the UK.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “The Alhambra Theatre Trust is incredibly proud and would like to say a huge well done to Kevin on his well deserved nomination.”