Fife panto star shortlisted for UK award to be announced in London’s West End

One of the stars from Fife’s biggest panto has been shortlisted for a top award.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:46 GMT

Kevin McLeod, who played the Professor in Beauty and the Beast at the Alhambra Theatre, has been nominated for ‘Best Supporting Artist’ in the Great British Pantomime Awards 2023.

The winners will be revealed at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End on April 11.

Kevin, well known to young theatre audiences as part of Funbox, was one of the stars of the Alhambra’s festive show which was produced in house - and now goes head to head with panto stars from theatres and venues across the UK.

Kevin McLeod who played the Professor in Beauty and the Beast
A spokesman for the theatre said: “The Alhambra Theatre Trust is incredibly proud and would like to say a huge well done to Kevin on his well deserved nomination.”

During the 2022/23 pantomime season, the UK pantomime association’s 64 judges attended over 240 venues to see over 700 performances.

