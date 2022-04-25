Singers from across Fife will take to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline to perform a masterpiece.

The Alhambra Centenary Chorus will present Handel’s great masterpiece – The Messiah - in what will be the first large choral and orchestral concert since the west Fife venue re-opened in 2008.

Paul Gudgin, theatre trustee and musician, has arranged the centenary performance which will feature singers from Edinburgh Festival Chorus, Chansons of Perth, Stirling City Choir, Dunfermline Abbey Choir, Kirkcaldy Choral Society, Dunfermline Choral Union and the Edinburgh Royal Choral Union.

Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

It was scheduled originally to take place on January 2, but COVID restrictions meant it had to be delayed until this week.

Paul said: “The Messiah is a perfect piece for a celebration. It’s a really accessible and joyful piece that ends with the most popular piece of choral music ever written – The Hallelujah Chorus.

“We had hoped to kick off the centenary year but like so many other events we had to postpone.

“But, after the past two years, it is great to now see audiences back at the Alhambra enjoying a good night out.

“I know our singers and orchestra are delighted to be performing again and in such a wonderful venue. It will be a very special occasion.”

The Alhambra - Fife’s biggest theatre - was designed by local architect John Fraser and built by G. Stewart of Blantyre in 1922 as a venue for theatrical performance and cinema.

Its doors were first opened on August 22 of that year with a screening of the silent film Over the Hill.

It hosted live performances by artists as diverse as Harry Gordon, Jimmy Logan, Jimmy Shand, Andy Stewart, The Alexander Brothers, The Bachelors and Ricky Valence.