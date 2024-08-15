Fife theatre company celebrates teen star Helen Shapiro at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Shapiro’s story sums up much about the pop industry where stardom can be fleeting, but the memories linger for decades to come.

Aged just 14 she had two number one hits, and before she turned 16 she was named the UK’s female singer. By the end of her teens the spotlight had shifted to the next wave of female singers.

Those heady days are retold in Shapiro: A Pop Star Musical - Kingdom Theatre Company’s new show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

It’s chimed with audiences who have sold out the packed, hot, small rom at Greenside in George Street, across its five night run which ends on Saturday before the company turns its attention to its revival of Sinatra: The Musical.

Helen Shapiro meets the young cast of the show which celebrates her life and music (Pic: John Murray)

On the smallest performance space possible, a cast of five tell her story from school to recording to studio. Music features heavily with new songs interspersed with her classic songs, with Ann-Marie Miller taking the lead role.

Lily Martin and Amelie Christi bring heaps of enthusiasm to their roles as schoolfriends and backing singers, while Theo Hart has two roles - songwriter John Schroieder, an a cameo as John Lennon who wrote a song for Shapiro which was discarded even before she got to hear it - and Stuart McLean is the producer of her music at Abbey Road.

The show is a chronological run through of Shapiro’s story, and culminates with a video summary of her life post-stardom which brings it full circle, finishing with a photo of her with the cast who weren’t born when she first hit the charts. Some musical memories endure.