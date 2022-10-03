News you can trust since 1871
Fife theatre company set to bring The Addams Family to the stage

The usual venue for Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society’s performances may still be closed for refurbishment, but that isn’t stopping the company from bringing a whole new production to the Fife stage.

By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:03 pm
The KAOS cast are set to perform The Addams Family in Lochgelly next month.
The show must go on, and for KAOS it’s going on at the Lochgelly Centre next month.

With Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre still closed, the amateur dramatic group are bringing their production of The Addams Family to the stage in Lochgelly from November 1 to 5 and they hope people will join them to meet the quirky family.

The wacky, spooky family is back and this time it’s a musical.

Rehearsals for the production are well underway.

The musical comedy features all the well loved characters in the show – Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Wednesday, Grandma and of course Lurch.

There will of course be a host dead ancestors too.

With the production’s run starting the day after Hallowe’en, why not bring the family for a treat of the season.

Little Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love, with a sweet smart boy, but Morticia and Gomez aren’t quite convinced about the relationship.

The production will take place in Lochgelly as the Adam Smith Theatre is currently closed for refurbishment.

The boy’s family are invited to dinner where two very different worlds collide.

With KAOS’ production, join in the fun as the two families meet at the Addams Family home, where one normal night turns into an evening of hilarious twists and turns.

Tickets for the run are available online at www.onfife.com/venues/Lochgelly-centre or by emailing [email protected]

There’s also a special ticket competition currently running on the KAOS Facebook page until Sunday, October 23.

FifeKirkcaldy