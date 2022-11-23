Fife theatre group brings curtain down on first show in three years
The curtain has come down on Cupar Youth Musical Theatre’s 2022 show, Here We Go Again - its first for three years.
The company had been left in the wings due to the pandemic closing all venues, but made a welcome return to the stage with a shoes packed with songs, danc and great humour.
Over three nights, the talented youths entertained over 500 people with numbers such as I’m a Believer, Bare Necessities, Fame and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam, performed by a mixture of solo performers as well as the full ensemble.
Intertwined between the musical performances were comedy sketches and entertaining dance routines, all overseen by the production team of Emily Middleton (musical director), Jude Vandecastelle (producer), and Rachel McNicol (choreographer)
Most Popular
Graham Lumsden, CYMT chairman, said; “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along to see the show Thank you to everyone for their love and support, lovely comments, and generosity for our nominated charities Cupar Age Concern, Castle Furniture Project and The Adamson Hospital League of Friends.
“Thanks also to all our friends, family, supporters, sponsors, advertisers & donors. We simply couldn't have done it without you.”
The show was met with wide applause across social media platforms.
CYMT will return next year for its production of ‘We Will Rock You’. Any students aged between 12–17 years old interested in joining should watch out for workshops which start in Spring. Details will be posted nearer the time Cupar Youth Musical Theatre’s Facebook page.