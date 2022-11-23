The company had been left in the wings due to the pandemic closing all venues, but made a welcome return to the stage with a shoes packed with songs, danc and great humour.

Over three nights, the talented youths entertained over 500 people with numbers such as I’m a Believer, Bare Necessities, Fame and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam, performed by a mixture of solo performers as well as the full ensemble.

Intertwined between the musical performances were comedy sketches and entertaining dance routines, all overseen by the production team of Emily Middleton (musical director), Jude Vandecastelle (producer), and Rachel McNicol (choreographer)

Cupar Youth Musical Theatre thanked everyone for their support with ‘Here We Go Again’

Graham Lumsden, CYMT chairman, said; “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along to see the show Thank you to everyone for their love and support, lovely comments, and generosity for our nominated charities Cupar Age Concern, Castle Furniture Project and The Adamson Hospital League of Friends.

“Thanks also to all our friends, family, supporters, sponsors, advertisers & donors. We simply couldn't have done it without you.”

The show was met with wide applause across social media platforms.