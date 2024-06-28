Fife theatre group’s Fringe double with shows celebrating Sinatra and Shapiro

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fife theatre company is staging two shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Kingdom Theatre Company is spotlighting two musical icons as it returns to the stage at the world’s greatest arts festival in August. It is based out of Greenside George Street (Venue 236) in the heart of the city.

Shapiro: A Pop Star Musical is a new musical based on the early life of UK singer Helen Shapiro - and the company is also bringing back Sinatra: The Final Curtain for a tenth anniversary run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shapiro tells the story of a child star. By the age 15 in 1961, she had two number one singles selling 40,000 records a day - and by age16 she had five top ten hits and toured the UK with The Beatles as support. This premiere musical follows her from school days to the hit parade in an untold pop star musical story with six hit songs and six new originals. A ‘Keep It Fringe’ 2024 award winner and Popcorn Award nominee, for original new work), the show features a talented young cast.

Helen Shapiro meets the young cast of the show which celebrates her life and music (Pic: John Murray)

It includes Ann-Marie Miller as Helen, fresh from a sold-out production of The Producers for Markinch Operatic while Stuart McLean plays Norrie Paramor. along with support from a young Fifers Theo Hart, Amelie Christie and Lily Martin all in their teens yet experienced with Dalgety Players, WhyNot? Theatre Company, Limelight Productions and Pirrie Performing Arts. The show is directed by Kirsty Christie with original songs by John Murray and Willie Logan.

Amelie, aged 14, attends Queen Anne High School and appeared in the Limelight Carnegie Youth production of Les Misérables in June 2024 Lily is 13, attends Dunfermline High School, and has voiced over a part in a foreign language film and had the opening dialogue in Macbeth for a charity piece that is in post-production. She is currently rehearsing for The Wizard of Oz, playing Miss Sunshine in Chicago and is starting the Junior Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in September.

Theo has just celebrated his 15th birthday and attends Inverkeithing High School and appeared in both Oliver and Les Misérables in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show runs from August 12–17 with curtain up at 7:50pm (55 mins). Ticket info at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on#q=%22shapiro%22

Moray Innes reprises his iconic role as ‘Ol Blue Eyes in Sinatra: The Final Curtain

This year also marks thr tenth anniversary return of Sinatra: The Final Curtain which enjoyed sold out Fringe runs in 2013 and 2014. It was billed as “irresistible” by The Scotsman and “bloomin’ fantastic” by Janice Forsyth on BBC Radio Scotland.

The show tells the story in song and recollections as Sinatra looks back from hospital and sees his younger self as he faces the final curtain. Commended in press and BBC radio we hear the songs of a generation will send shivers to the loyal fans and will thrill new devotees just discovering this timeless music.

Moray Innes reprises his iconic role as ‘Ol Blue Eyes supported by Steve Worsley, Susan Warner and Romey Todd making her Fringe debut. Returning as director is Tony Delicata. The runs from August 19-24 with curtain up at 4:10pm. Ticket info at