Fife theatre hosts an evening of burlesque – this is how to get tickets
The UK’s longest-running burlesque show is touring the nation and it hits the stage of the Dunfermline venue on Friday (July 28). Ticket details available here: https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/an-evening-of-burlesque/
“It’s time to ‘roll up, roll up’ for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour,” said James Taylor or Entertainers, the same theatre production company that has brought smash hits The Magic of Motown, Lost in Music, Fastlove, The Rocket Man and Thank You to the Music to the stage over the past 20 years.
An Evening of Burlesque takes its roots from the art form that was hugely popular during Victorian times which poked fun at the classics. The production bills itself as the variety show for the 21st Century.
“Expect an extravaganza of glitz and glamour featuring feathers and fabulous costumes but, most of all, fun,” promises James. “The production is back on tour and, this year, it’s bigger than ever.”