Fife theatre hosts an evening of burlesque – this is how to get tickets

An evening of burlesque comes to the Alhamba Theatre in Fife this week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST

The UK’s longest-running burlesque show is touring the nation and it hits the stage of the Dunfermline venue on Friday (July 28). Ticket details available here: https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/an-evening-of-burlesque/

“It’s time to ‘roll up, roll up’ for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour,” said James Taylor or Entertainers, the same theatre production company that has brought smash hits The Magic of Motown, Lost in Music, Fastlove, The Rocket Man and Thank You to the Music to the stage over the past 20 years.

An Evening of Burlesque takes its roots from the art form that was hugely popular during Victorian times which poked fun at the classics. The production bills itself as the variety show for the 21st Century.

An Evening Of Burlesque comes to the Alhambra Theatre this week (Pic: Martin Reynolds)An Evening Of Burlesque comes to the Alhambra Theatre this week (Pic: Martin Reynolds)
“Expect an extravaganza of glitz and glamour featuring feathers and fabulous costumes but, most of all, fun,” promises James. “The production is back on tour and, this year, it’s bigger than ever.”

