Fife theatre hosts Pop Divas – an afternoon concert experience for young children
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Adam Smith Theatre is hosting Pop Divas Live on Friday, July 12 - and the afternoon show is tailored to its young audience. Tickets from the box office or www.onfife.com
The touring show features the hits of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, as well as established favourites including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and many more. It opens and closes with a tribute to the UK’s number one girl band, Little Mix.
It features family friendly choreography and lyrics, and is aimed at youngsters who listen to their favourite singers and bands online or on radio. The production also offers a chance for some lucky little divas to join the stars live on stage to sing and dance.
The show was the brainchild of PJD Productions founder and Creative Director Phil Dale and the shows creative lead Katie Barker-Dale. who has been in the industry for 10 years as a professional dancer and choreographer.
Katie said, “It’s been amazing to see my vision come to life with the help of a fantastic team. I’ve always wanted to create a show like this and the best part of the whole experience has been seeing the kids and their parents having fun, singing and dancing along together."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.