A pop concert experience for young children is coming to a Kirkcaldy venue.

The Adam Smith Theatre is hosting Pop Divas Live on Friday, July 12 - and the afternoon show is tailored to its young audience. Tickets from the box office or www.onfife.com

The touring show features the hits of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, as well as established favourites including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and many more. It opens and closes with a tribute to the UK’s number one girl band, Little Mix.

It features family friendly choreography and lyrics, and is aimed at youngsters who listen to their favourite singers and bands online or on radio. The production also offers a chance for some lucky little divas to join the stars live on stage to sing and dance.

Pop Divas is aimed at a young audience (Pic: Submitted)

The show was the brainchild of PJD Productions founder and Creative Director Phil Dale and the shows creative lead Katie Barker-Dale. who has been in the industry for 10 years as a professional dancer and choreographer.