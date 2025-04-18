Fife theatre hosts Scottish final on one-act plays - what to see each night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The showcase event goes ahead at the Adam Smith Theatre from Thursday, May 1 to Saturday 3rd with the curtain up at 7:00pm each evening.
Tickets costing £16 per night or a season ticket for all three nights at £45 from //www.onfife.com/event/scda-scottish-finals-2025-ak19/
It will feature teams from across Scotland taking to the stage with right plays across the three evenings. The winner will be decided by adjudicator, David Price, and they will go on to represent Scottish at the British Final in Lichfield in July.
Thursday’s schedule features ‘Taken’ by by Winsome Pinnock presented by the Thurso Players; ‘Tending’ by El Blackwood presented Aberfeldy Drama Club, and Neil LaBute’s ‘Land Of The Dead’ by 88 Theatre. On Friday, the stage is taken over by Kirkintilloch Players, “A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad)” by Jon Brittain & Matthew Floyd Jones; The Florians, “Funeral Tea” by Pat Wilson; and Fintry ADS, “Something in the Basement” by Don Nigro
On Saturday it hosts Bon Accord Players, “Storytelling” by Oliver Emanuel and EGTG, “Being Norwegian” by David Greig
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.