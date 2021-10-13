Fife theatre unveils new ‘Magic of Christmas’ show

The wraps have come off a new Christmas show in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:05 am

The sparkling seasonal adventure takes place at Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline.

It is being hosted by OnFife and runs from December 4-19.

The Magic Of Christmas is being presented in association with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, and promises to be packed full with story, music and surprises – and a chance to meet Santa!

The Magic of Christmas

As the journey begins, the Christmas elves have a big problem – they've lost the North Star!

Without it, how will Santa find his way to deliver the presents this Christmas?

The experience starts in the foyer of the venue, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

From there, visitors will be taken on a festive adventure, including a film following the elves on their mission.

They will travel through a magical forest, a super-sized Advent Calendar and Santa’s grotto, where, if you’ve been very good, you may get to meet him!

‘Departures’ will take place throughout the day and evening.

The show has been designed to be a safe relaxed experience, accessible for all.

With affordable prices and limited availability, tickets are expected to go fast.

Verdi Clark, OnFife’s programme manager, said: “This last year or so has presented us all with so many challenges but we want to make sure our youngest theatre audiences experience the magic and wonder of Christmas in style.

“ This wonderful experience is all about quality, family, fun and safety with enough Christmas sparkle for everyone, young and old.

Tickets now available at www.onfife.com

