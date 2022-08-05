Fife venue set to stage Shakespeare's Midsummer Night’s Dream in the open air

Shakespeare’s fantasy comedy has always been a firm favourite for open-air production.
And there’s a chance to see it performed on Mon day, August 8, at 7pm, at Bowhouse, St Monans.
As in the Bard’s day, The Festival Players International will be performing with an all-male company of skilled professional actors, and invite you to share in the colour, poetry, and magical mayhem of this unique play.
The Festival Players Theatre Company – whose patron is Dame Judi Dench – is a well established professional company delivering the best in open-air Shakespeare , and continues to grow in reputation. In 2014, there was a change to the Festival Players set up – the company now tours as an all-male company staging two shows featuring the same team of performers.
Arncroach & Carnbee Community Development Trust is raising funds for the refurbishment of the the village play equipment, so the money from this show will be put to good use.
Tickets (adult £15, children 5-16 years £120, under-5s free) can be obtained at www.bowhousefife.com or www.crbo.co.uk, or call 01726 63513. The performance will be moved indoors if the weather is not favourable. Grounds open at 6pm, the play starts at 7pm. Bring your own low-back seats, cushions or rugs, etc.