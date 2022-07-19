Fife youngsters get taste of the stage at theatre's summer school

Young participants from across Fife and central Scotland, are currently taking to the stage to enjoy a two week course at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.

It teaches them key stage skills in acting, singing and dancing.

Theatre industry professionals will also take them through songs and short excerpts from shows, programmes and films such as Annie, Oliver, The Greatest Showman, Stranger Things and many more.

Youngsters at the summer stage school at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline.

The theatre workshop culminates in a glittering performance on the Alhambra stage, where participants can perform to friends and family members.

Previous local attendees from the Alhambra Summer School include Megan Gardiner, who went on to star in the UK touring version of Les Misérables, and Aaron MacGregor who has recently accepted a place studying musical theatre at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “The Alhambra Theatre Trust is committed to providing opportunities for youth training in the arts.

“With the future development of the Ironmongers Studio, the trust aims to complement the existing space on offer in the Alhambra Theatre.

“The new performance space will provide opportunities for local groups to produce and perform a wide variety of works, with the emphasis on developing talent, social inclusion, and pushing boundaries.

The Ironmongers new state-of-the-art performance space will uretain the historical significance of a building that has played an important role in Dunfermline life for over a century.