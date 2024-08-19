Four Fifers are among the cast of The Steamie at Edinburgh Fringe. (pic: submitted)

Four talented Fife actors are thrilled to take to the Edinburgh Fringe this year with Tony Roper’s Scottish classic, The Steamie.

Through everyday conversation, hilarious comedy, and music-hall style songs, audiences learn from four working-class women about their lives; husbands, technology and the approaching New Year in this time capsule of Glasgow in the 1950s.

The show pays tribute to the unsung domestic labour of women and the importance of female friendships – both of which keep it relevant today – along with the iconic comedy lines recited throughout Scotland.



Fife quartet Cora Todd, Nicki Mitchell, Hannah Rudge, and Alexander Artis are all delighted to be part of the production which is steeped in Scottish culture and social history.

Cora, who plays the role of Magrit, is a Fife-based actor, theatre-maker and musician. She previously attended and later became one of the directors for Aberdour Youth Theatre. Her experience with the youth theatre was the catalyst that sparked Cora’s passion for the stage. Since then, she has completed courses in theatre, music and sound production and is currently in her third year at Queen Margaret University studying Acting and Performance.

Cora is a strong advocate for theatre for social change, and in 2019, she created and performed her solo show, ‘Object of Desire’, for the Edinburgh Fringe, set in the 1950s and exploring domestic violence. She also runs her own face painting and children’s entertainment business, Fun-Ta-See Faces.

Dunfermline-based actor Nicki discovered her passion for acting after taking part in a Screen and TV course with Knock and Nash. Since then, she has been part of several short films, productions, and voiceovers across Scotland and the UK, including the BBC’s Planet Earth.

Although her first major stage appearance, Nicki has taken it in her stride and is very excited to be playing the iconic role of Mrs Culfeathers. The Steamie brings back fond family memories of cross-over pinnies, headscarves and communal living, and the character of Mrs Culfeathers feels very familiar to Nicki and many audience members alike.

As well as being a professionally trained actor, Hannah, who attended Woodmill High School, is also a trained singer and has performed on various cruise ships/hotels as a production vocalist since 2018. She has returned to Scotland and is currently a tour guide at The Real Mary Kings Close. Hannah performed in the Fringe last year in a successful production of Little Women, where she played the role of Jo March. This year, Hannah has taken on two productions at the Edinburgh Fringe; in addition to playing the eccentric Dolly in The Steamie, she also features in another comedy musical, Avenue Q at St Stephen’s Theatre.

Alexander is an actor and playwright from Charlestown and later moved to Dumfries and Galloway. He caught the theatre bug in high school and moved to Edinburgh to complete his training. He is a recent graduate from Queen Margaret University’s Acting and Performance degree, and since then, he has directed, produced and performed in his own writing as well as other projects. He is playing the role of the lovable drunkard, Andy, who is always desperate to impress the ladies of the steamie.

To complete the line-up, the Fifers are joined by the multi-talented actor and musician Jorgey Scott-Learmonth from Portobello. She is in her final year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, studying Musical Theatre. She plays the youngest character Doreen, the teen dreamer of the group.

The production is produced by Stage Door Entertainment and directed by John McIsaac (writer and director of Hormonal Housewives).

The show is now in full swing, and the talented cast has received glowing audience feedback and reviews, often with limited seats remaining. You can catch them performing at the Guilded Balloon Patter House (venue 24) on Chambers Street at noon until August 25.