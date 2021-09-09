First Fife amateur theatre group set to return to stage after lockdown

The long-awaited return to the stage comes within days for Limelight Productions.

It is bringing Shrek: The Musical to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline, with a four-night run starting on September 29.

Local theatre groups were badly hit by the pandemic, with all shows cancelled and any rehearsals confined to online meetings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Limelight Productions in rehearsal

Limelight has had to adapt to new ways of working, and began its return with Zoom meetings and then small groups all adhering to social distancing.

Members had to have temperature checks and hand sanitiser used on arrival, one-way systems for movement were put in place, and all equipment wiped down before leaving the building.

Shrek the Musical’ runs from Wednesday September 29 to Saturday, October 2 including a Saturday matinee.

Ticket info from the Limelight box office on (01383) 738822.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.