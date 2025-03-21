Former bodyguard to The Queen remembered at special concert at Dunfermline Abbey
April marks the 80th anniversary of Lieutenant Robin Tudsbery’s passing in the final days of World War II. During the early part of the war, he was entrusted with guarding King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, and their daughters, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret. He was just 25 when the armoured car he and two comrades were traveling in was blown up by a mine in the German town of Kutenholz.
In his memory, his parents, Sir Francis and Lady Tudsbery, built the beautiful Robin Chapel in Edinburgh, within the grounds of the Thistle Foundation—a housing community they established for disabled veterans.
As part of their legacy, they ensured that a professional choir would sing a choral service there every Sunday at 4:00pm, a tradition that continues to this day. Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret. grew especially fond of Robin, and in 1953, the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II attended the dedication of the chapel in his honour.
To mark this anniversary the Robin Chapel Choir will be performing a special concert in Dunfermline Abbey on Saturday at 7:30pm to raise funds for their visit to Germany which will be dedicated to fostering unity and remembrance. It includes a concert with a German choir in Hannover, a special ceremony at Becklingen War Cemetery — Robin’s final resting place — and a performance at a former prisoner-of-war camp near Sandbostel.
The choir is recognized as one of the foremost in Scotland, and a growing reputation has led to sold-out events at Holyrood Palace, Falkland Palace, Fire Station Creative in Dunfermline and Perth Museum.
