From Glyndebourne to Kirkcaldy to join Fife Opera’s latest production, La Boheme

The curtain goes up on Fife Opera’s latest production at the Adam Smith Theatre next week.

La Boheme takes to the stage on Friday, November 7 at 7:15pm with a matinee on Saturday 8th at 2:15pm.

The society’s production of Puccini’s opera marks the return to town of Robert Forrest who took leading roles in YMTS productions of West Side Story, Les Miserables, Into The Woods and Phantom of the Opera at the Adam Smith - has been brought directly from Glyndebourne especially to play the role of Rodolfo

Robert trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before making his operatic debut in 2015 with the Netherlands Reisopera as King Kaspar. Since then he has sung with Hurn Court Opera, IF Opera/Royal Academy Opera, Glyndebourne and European Opera Centre.

A poster for Fife Opera's La Boheme at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Laura Curran, chair of Fife Opera, said: “We are so lucky to have Robert back with us singing this fabulous challenging role.”

The cast also includes Louise Martyn in the role of Mimi - she sang with the company in Die Fledermaus last year plus Fraser Robinson as Marcello, and Rachel Munroe, originally from Dunfermline, as Musetta. They are joined by Luke Francis and Alex Palko both graduates of the Conservatoire in this new production by Eleanor Felton, musically directed by Derek Clark.

La Boheme tells the story of 4 struggling young artists; a writer, musician , artist and philosopher trying to make a living and have a life in poor economic times. Writer Rodolpho meets Mimi, and they fall instantly in love and sing the famous aria “your tiny hand is frozen”.

They trick their landlord into giving them relief from the rent and as they have a little money they all go out into the streets to celebrate the season. In a cafe they encounter the artist’s ex girlfriend, Musetta, accompanied by a rich elderly gent. Musetta spies on her ex and plays up to him, furious that he is ignoring her. A couple of months later Mimi however discovers she hasn’t long to live and Rodolpho deserts her.

It offers great contrast of mood, humour in the antics of the young men and pathos in Mimi’s sad end, surrounded by the most lovely music from Puccini.

Tickets can be had from (01592) 596904 or the box office and onfife.com