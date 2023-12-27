Gail Porter brings her Edinburgh Fringe one-woman show to Fife theatre
The show Hung, Drawn and Portered, which documents her life experiences, comes to thew Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Friday March 1. Ticket details are here:
Edinburgh-born Porter was a popular presenter fronting shows such as Fully Booked, Top Of The Pops and Wish You Were Here, but her career trajectory changed when her naked image was projected onto the Houses of Parliament in 1999. Six years later she also developed alopecia and her TV career practically ended overnight.
Since then she has spoken openly about her mental health struggles, made a remarkable documentary on her life, and carved out a name for herself on the comedy circuit. Last year she took her show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where she performed to full houses.Porter got the taste for comedy last year after teaming up with stand-ups John Bishop and Tony Pitts for their Fringe show, Three Little Words.
Her show documents her remarkable life, and all its ups and downs - she has experienced post-natal depression, alopecia, anorexia, was sectioned under the Mental Health Act, and ended up sleeping rough on a park bench - and follows on from a well received documentary she made in 2020 which brought her back to her home city where she spoke with family and long-standing friends to help explain her story.
Tickets for her show are on sale now from the box office, with limited meet and greet passes available.