Gail Porter brings her Edinburgh Fringe one-woman show to Fife theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show Hung, Drawn and Portered, which documents her life experiences, comes to thew Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Friday March 1. Ticket details are here:

Edinburgh-born Porter was a popular presenter fronting shows such as Fully Booked, Top Of The Pops and Wish You Were Here, but her career trajectory changed when her naked image was projected onto the Houses of Parliament in 1999. Six years later she also developed alopecia and her TV career practically ended overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then she has spoken openly about her mental health struggles, made a remarkable documentary on her life, and carved out a name for herself on the comedy circuit. Last year she took her show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where she performed to full houses.Porter got the taste for comedy last year after teaming up with stand-ups John Bishop and Tony Pitts for their Fringe show, Three Little Words.

Gail Porter brings her one woman show to the Adam Smith Theatre in 2024 (Pic: Cattermole/Getty Images)

Her show documents her remarkable life, and all its ups and downs - she has experienced post-natal depression, alopecia, anorexia, was sectioned under the Mental Health Act, and ended up sleeping rough on a park bench - and follows on from a well received documentary she made in 2020 which brought her back to her home city where she spoke with family and long-standing friends to help explain her story.