Glamour of 1930s comes to stage as Top Hat opens at Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh

A taste of 1930s’ Hollywood glamour comes to Edinburgh this week with the arrival of Top Hat, the musical and in the second week of the new series of Strictly on the BBC it seems a good time to witness ballroom dance on the live stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No pressure then for the touring cast produced on stage for the first time in ten years as this comprehensive tour takes them all over the UK returning to Scotland to King’s Theatre Glasgow next February then His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen in March and finishing in Southampton Mayflower Theatre in May 2026.

Produced by Chichester Festival Theatre and opening last September, this week sees the launch of the new tour. Written for the stage in 2011 it was based on the classic 1935 movie with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. After an initial tour they moved to the Aldwych theatre in the West End, winning an Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story surrounds Broadway dancer Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) coming to London for a show and falling for model Dale Tremont played by Amara Okereke. She mistakes him for producer Horace (James Hume) and meanwhile her own admirer is chasing her to feature his new collection in Venice.

Top Hat comes to the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh (Pic: Johan Persson)

It won’t be smooth but expect some timeless songs like Cheek To Cheek, Let’s Face The Music And Dance and Puttin’ On The Ritz for starters. Newly choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Olivier award winner Kathleen Marshall we can expect perfection as she has worked on over twenty Broadway productions for the stage.

Add that pedigree to Yvonne Milnes and Peter McKintosh on costume design and Chris Walker orchestrating and arranging the music you can imagine the team behind a show like this with such high expectations. The outfits, the staging, the music and not to mention the dance moves within a huge cast have to be spot on each night until Saturday at least on the big stage at Edinburgh Playhouse (until October 4).