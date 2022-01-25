Glenrothes theatre to open doors for first show of 2022
With restrictions on indoor venues now lifted, Rothes Halls in Glenrothes will welcome audiences to its first production of 2022 this week.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 12:30 pm
The venue’s music and theatre programme kicks off with The Legends of American Country on Thursday, January 27.
Audiences will be treated to a night of toe tapping country classics in this multi-award winning show.
The 2022 tour showcases highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don William, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, John Denver and Jim Reeves.
You’ll be transported to Nashville and back with a live band of musicians and singers producing that authentic western sound.
To find out more or to book tickets visit www.onfife.com