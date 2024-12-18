Grace steps into Kirkcaldy's five-star panto role as the new Wee Fairy Godmother

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 10:14 BST

The panto at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre has a new Fairy Godmother.

Grace McGill has stepped in to play the role in Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington - Scotland’s smallest professional panto which has earned five star reviews.

Grace, who hails from the Lang Toun, has joined the five-strong cast after taking over from Kirsty Strachan.

Grace performed in youth theatre productions with KYMT and YMTS from the age of 12. Since then she has trained at The Scottish Institute where she played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and Gloria in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She then attended London School of Musical Theatre and played Janet Van De Graaf in The Drowsy Chaperone at The Union Theatre. This is her first time in panto.

"Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington" is earning raver reviews across the board, has featured on STV news and BBC Radio Two. It runs until January 11 at the Esplanade venue.

