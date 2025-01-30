Grease is the word for Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre at Lochgelly Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The company will be staging their production of Grease to the Lochgelly Centre from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 23.
The cast, whose members are all at high school, are stepping back to the 1950s to share the well-kent story of Danny and Sandy following their summer of romance.
Join them at Rydell High as they are reunited after those Summer Nights. Can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?
Of course, the production is bursting with all the hits from the popular musical including Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy and You’re the One That I Want and you’ll be singing them all the way home.
The company’s production Grease follows on from their successful staging of Sister Act at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy last February.
There are evening performances at 7.15pm from Thursday to Saturday as well as matinees on the Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.
Tickets available from the Lochgelly Centre Tel 01592 583303 or by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.