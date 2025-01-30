Grease is the word for Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre at Lochgelly Centre

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The young cast of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) are preparing to bring their latest production to the stage.

The company will be staging their production of Grease to the Lochgelly Centre from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 23.

The cast, whose members are all at high school, are stepping back to the 1950s to share the well-kent story of Danny and Sandy following their summer of romance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join them at Rydell High as they are reunited after those Summer Nights. Can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) are weeks away from staging Grease at Lochgelly Centre. (Pic: submitted)Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) are weeks away from staging Grease at Lochgelly Centre. (Pic: submitted)
Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) are weeks away from staging Grease at Lochgelly Centre. (Pic: submitted)

Of course, the production is bursting with all the hits from the popular musical including Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy and You’re the One That I Want and you’ll be singing them all the way home.

The company’s production Grease follows on from their successful staging of Sister Act at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy last February.

There are evening performances at 7.15pm from Thursday to Saturday as well as matinees on the Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets available from the Lochgelly Centre Tel 01592 583303 or by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice