Grease The Musical: Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre take to the stage with classic musical

Grease The Musical is the word of the moment for Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre as they take to the stage for five shows at Lochgelly Theatre next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production contains all the hit songs with a huge local cast throughout the week with evening performances at 7:15pm and weekend matinees at 2:30pm.

Director Deirdre McFarlane said: “It fits in really well with the teens of today and the emotions surrounding them - and when they see the costumes, the full skirts, pedal-pushers and leather jackets they can see how colourful it can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has been planned since last August, and since then workshops and auditions have taken place twice weekly to familiarise the songs with the cast from their rehearsal space at St Bryce church hall. They have worked closely with musical director Alan Urquhart and choreographer Sophie Penman who had a part in Grease in Kirkcaldy ten years ago.

Director Dierdre McFarlane and KYMT chairman John Urquhart (Pic: John Murray)

KYMT started in 1959 and must be one of the oldest youth theatre groups.

Chairman John Urquhart has been involved for over 50 years and said they usually perform at Adam Smith Theatre but due to a clash of dates had to opt for Lochgelly Theatre this year.

The cast are excited and looking forward to playing the big theatre stage with Joseph Paton playing Danny and Lauren Hay will play the part of Sandy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grease was a 1971 Chicago based stage musical with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It was raw and ethnic and covered all aspects of High School life. A diluted version gave it wider appeal and it opened on Broadway a year later and ran till 1980 and with 3388 performances became the longest run on Broadway at that time.

In 1978 a further version was adapted for the screen starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John to great success and adding more songs like You’re The One That I Want and Hopelessly Devoted To You. Tickets from members or OnFife.com