Hairspray **** You can’t stop the beat in this glorious feel-good musical

A simple but life-affirming message that sits at the heart of this - and so many other - feel good musicals, but Hairspray does it in style and with a verve that sweeps you along with it.

Based on the 2007 film - which in turn is derived from John Waters comedy - it packs a glorious punch on a set which is as simple as it comes.

And that’s down to the force of the performances across the stage.

Alex Bourne and Norman Pace in Hairspray

Katie Brace barely leaves the stage from start to finish in the key role of Tracy Turnblad, the girl with big hair, and big dreams to perform in a televised dance show which is off limits to pretty much anyone who isn’t white and middle class.

She opens the show alone with the signature Good Morning Baltimore, and wraps it up with a rollicking encore of You Can’t Stop The Beat - and for someone making their professional theatre debut, this is gobsmackingly assured stuff.

Hairspray

Her enthusiasm and zing are gloriously infectious as this show tackles the meaty issue of segregation - no to mention body shaming and sexism - with a soundtrack and the coolest dance moves this side of Pulp Fiction.

Alex Bourne is sensational as her mum Edna, and his You’re Timeless To Me duet with Norman Pace - who plays her loyal husband Wilbur - absolutely lit up act two. A comedy masterclass from both of them which simply raised the roof.

Bernadette Bangura, under-studying for Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Mabelle, delivered some stunning powerhouse vocals - oh, to have heard even more of them - while Rebecca Jayne Davies was an absolute stand out as Tracy’s cookie sidekick pal.

The whole show captured that 60s television vibe perfectly, and their sheer enjoyment rubbed off on the audience.